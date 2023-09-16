Rohit Paudel News
Nepal announces their squad for the Asian Games 2023
On Friday (September 15), the Nepal Cricket Board (NCB) announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games, to be held in China and starting on Saturday (September 23)
Batting and bowling are the same for both sides: Nepal captain Paudel before Pakistan match
Nepal cricket team captain Rohit Paudel sees no difference in their skills, batting and bowling withPakistan. Nepal wants to play competitive cricket against Pakistan and India.Nep
Nepal announce squad for Asia Cup 2023
The Cricket Association of Nepal(CAN) has announced a 17-member strong squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Theteam is led by Rohit Paudel as usual. Nepal have trusted only the testedc
Max ODowd's brilliant 90 helps Netherlands reach super six in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
Netherlands thumped Nepal by 7 wickets to register their second victory of the tournament on Saturday (24th June).Earlier the day, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Nepal announce strong squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
There are still 2 places vacantin the 2023 ODI World Cup. 10 teams are competing in the qualifiers to getthose 2 places. Nepal have announced a 16-member strong squad for thequalif
Nepal's Rohit becomes youngest ever to score fifty in International Cricket
Nepal youngster Rohit Paudel became the youngest ever player to score a fifty in Men's international and he achieved the feat during the 2nd ODI against UAE.Just into his third ODI