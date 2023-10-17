Roelof van der Merwe News
Scott Edwards, bowlers script historic win for Dutch as Netherlands upset South Africa by 38 runs
Netherlands thumped South Africa by and make another upset in the tournament on Tuesday (17th October). Skipper Scott Edwards' unbeaten 78 followed by 3 fer from Logan Van Beek and
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals
South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked
Live: Netherlands win toss and elect to bowl first, Shanto-Soumya to open for Bangladesh
Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bowl first against Bangladesh in their first match of the Super 12stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart. Bangladesh do not wal
Ackermann, van der Merwe back in Netherlands squad for ICC T20 World Cup
Both Roelof van der Merwe andColin Ackermann have been added to the Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20World Cup in Australia. The team that feature a powerfulpace attack with L
38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years
The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri
Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier
Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After
Players who can replace Shakib Al Hasan at SRH in IPL 2020
Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be out of 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) serving his two-year ban following the failure to report three corrupt app