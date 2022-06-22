
Richard Stonier News
thumb

World Cup winning coach Richard Stonier's Bangladesh tenure ends

Richard Stonier was the biggestblessing to the Bangladesh Under-19 team. The cricketers working under him alsounanimously admitted that the attitude of the team had been changing s

thumb

Stonier feels proud of Shoriful

Bangladesh’s one of the most successful pacer of U-19 World Cup winning team, Shoriful Islam has debuted in international cricket with New Zealand T20s. He got his first wicket of

thumb

BCB extends contract with Richard Stoiner

Richard Stonier started working as a trainer in Bangladesh High Performance Unit from July 2016. The fitness of the players of the World Cup winning Bangladesh U-19 team was mainta

thumb

BCB to renew contract with U-19 coaching staff

Bangladesh have won the ICC Under-19 World Cup for the first time in country’s cricket history after defeating the defending champions India. The backbone their unprecedented succe

thumb

Greatest 12 months of my life: Stonier

Bangladesh cricket fraternity is overjoyed with U19 team's World Cup win on Sunday which marked one of the greatest days of this nation's cricketing history. The Young Tigers chase

