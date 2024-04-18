
RIchard Gleeson News
thumb

Devon Conway ruled out of IPL, Richard Gleeson replaces him at CSK

Devon Conway has been ruled out the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury. Chennai Super Kings rope in English paceman Richard Gleeson to their squad. Devon ConwayThe

thumb

Delhi Bulls beat Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets to record third consecutive win

Delhi Bulls produced yet anothersuperlative allround show to down Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the 13thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They strangled

thumb

Bowlers hand India a series win against England

India won the second game of the three match T20I series by 49 runs to gain an unassailable lead of 2-0 against England. The visitors posted a total of 170/8 in their quota of 20 o

