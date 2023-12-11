
Retirement Plan News
thumb

Dean Elgar could retire after India Tests: Report

South African batsman Dean Elgar is reportedly considering retiring from Tests after the end of the upcoming home series against India. South Africa will host India for three T20Is

thumb

Jos Buttler talks about his retirement plans ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

England cricket team captain Jos Buttler announced his retirement after the 2023 ICC World Cup, which will begin on October 5 in India.England captain Jos Buttler has revealed his

thumb

David Warner has no plans to retire from Test Cricket, says Manager

David Warner has averaged just over 20 in 10 Tests in 2022 and questions have been asked about his place at the top of Australia's batting order. However, his manager is confident

