Rested News
Virat Kohli doubtful for 3rd ODI, didn’t travel with team to Trinidad

Flamboyant Indian batsman Virat Kohli is likely to be rested for the third and final ODI game against the West Indies. It is understood that the former India captain did not travel

Mohammed Shami request to BCCI rested for West India tour

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been granted a break for the upcoming series against the West Indies. Shami requested the break following the Test World Cup final against Aus

