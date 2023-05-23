Rejaur Rahman Raja News
Siddons wants to work on tail-enders' batting
Bangladesh 'A' team and High-Performanceteam batting consultant Jamie Siddons wants to teach batting to tailenders. Notonly 'A' team, he considers it important to learn to bat for
Sohan-Raja not left out of the team completely, Shadman not a replacement of Zakir
Bangladesh were busy with limited-overscricket for several days. This time the focus is on red-ball cricket becausethe only Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will start on April
Shakib, Litton named in Bangladesh squad for Ireland Test
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test between hostsBangladesh and visiting Ireland. The announced squad includes regular captain
Shanto stars as Sylhet beat Barishal in final-ball thriller
Sylhet Strikers have won thebattle between the top two teams in the points table on Tuesday (January 24) inMirpur. Batting earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 89 runs and Sylhetc
Towhid Hridoy suffers injury, might need stitches
Sylhet Strikers batter TowhidHridoy has been in outstanding form in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). He scored 195 runs in 3 innings with an average of 65 and a strike-r
Sylhet Strikers win BPL 2023 opener with dominant win against Chattogram Challengers
Sylhet Strikers have made a goodstart by winning the first match of the ninth season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Sylhet beat Chattogram Challengers by 8 wickets on Frida
Zakir Hasan earns maiden call-up in Bangladesh Test squad, Tamim Iqbal misses out
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has named a 17-member squad on Thursday (December 8) for the first Test of thetwo-match series against India. Experienced opener Tamim Iqbal misses ou
BCL final under floodlights, to be broadcast live on YouTube
The final of the ODI edition ofthe Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) will be held on Sunday (November 27). The title-decidingmatch between BCB South Zone and BCB North Zone will be p
Naim Sheikh hits another fifty as BCB South Zone secure BCL final
Opener Naim Sheikh, who was leftout of the national team recently, is in great form in the ongoing BangladeshCricket League (BCL). His hat-trick half-century saw a hat-trick victor
Islami Bank East Zone secure big win against BCB Central Zone in BCL
Islami Bank East Zone beat BCBCentral Zone by 114 runs in today’s Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) match.Batting first, East Zone put up a fighting total of 254 runs. In response, C
'Taskin has shown how a pace bowler can grow or move forward'
Bangladesh were totally a spin-dependentteam in the past. That spin reliance is slowly diminishing, as the pacers areemerging to watch. Mustafizur Rahman has been there for a long
Bangladesh may play three pacers in Dhaka Test
In England and Australia, it iscustomary to publish the playing XI on the day before the Test match. Followingin their footsteps, India and Pakistan have shown similar examples in