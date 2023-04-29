Rawalpindi News
Umpires change dimensions of 30-yard circle during PAK vs NZ match
During the second ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz, the on-field umpires, urged matchday staff to change the dimension
Rawalpindi hosts two ODIs while PCB announces revised NZ Series schedule
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Rawalpindi received an additional ODI match against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed that Rawalpindi will hos
PSL 8 matches in Rawalpindi, Lahore to go ahead as scheduled
Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8 matches were set to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi as scheduled as the deadlock between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Punjab Int
Demerit point on Rawalpindi pitch canceled after PCB's appeal
The ICC declared the Rawalpindi pitchto be of below-average quality after Pakistan's first Test against England lastDecember, with 1 demerit point added to the name of the stadium.
PCB appeals ICC's Rawalpindi pitch demerit point
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has filed an appeal against the ICC's decision to give a demerit point for theRawalpindi pitch that was used for the first Test against England last
Rawalpindi pitch rated as 'below average' by ICC for second time this year
Once again, a demerit point has beenadded to Rawalpindi’s pitch in Pakistan. The match referee was not happy withthe way the wicket was made for the first Test between Pakistan and
It was easier to beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raza makes controversial remark
Former Pakistan cricketer andcurrent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja says that it is easierto beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Test cricket than other teams. He sa
Pakistan's pitches from dark ages , says Ramiz Raja
Pakistan's pitches belonged in "dark times," the country's top cricket official said on Friday after England looted runs on a lifeless wicket at Rawalpindi.The visitors eventually
Mark Wood ruled out of Rawalpindi first Test
England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan after suffering a hip injury during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, head coach Brendon McCullum
PAK vs ENG: Rawalpindi, Karachi and Multan hold Test series
Ben Stokes' side will open the Tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from December 1-5 before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from December 9-13. Karachi will host t
'Below average' Rawalpindi pitch handed one demerit point by ICC
The opening match between Pakistan and Australia has concluded without a result. The pitch used in Rawalpindi during the game has been rated below average and is imposed a demerit
Australia set for big score after Khawaja's 97
It has been another dominant day by batters in the Rawalpindi test. The match has accomplished three days of action, with the dismissal of only six wickets from both Pakistan and A