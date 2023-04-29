
Rawalpindi News
thumb

Umpires change dimensions of 30-yard circle during PAK vs NZ match

During the second ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz, the on-field umpires, urged matchday staff to change the dimension

thumb

Rawalpindi hosts two ODIs while PCB announces revised NZ Series schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Rawalpindi received an additional ODI match against New Zealand.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed that Rawalpindi will hos

thumb

PSL 8 matches in Rawalpindi, Lahore to go ahead as scheduled

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8 matches were set to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi as scheduled as the deadlock between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Punjab Int

thumb

Demerit point on Rawalpindi pitch canceled after PCB's appeal

The ICC declared the Rawalpindi pitchto be of below-average quality after Pakistan's first Test against England lastDecember, with 1 demerit point added to the name of the stadium.

thumb

PCB appeals ICC's Rawalpindi pitch demerit point

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has filed an appeal against the ICC's decision to give a demerit point for theRawalpindi pitch that was used for the first Test against England last

thumb

Rawalpindi pitch rated as 'below average' by ICC for second time this year

Once again, a demerit point has beenadded to Rawalpindi’s pitch in Pakistan. The match referee was not happy withthe way the wicket was made for the first Test between Pakistan and

thumb

It was easier to beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Ramiz Raza makes controversial remark

Former Pakistan cricketer andcurrent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja says that it is easierto beat Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Test cricket than other teams. He sa

thumb

Pakistan's pitches from dark ages , says Ramiz Raja

Pakistan's pitches belonged in "dark times," the country's top cricket official said on Friday after England looted runs on a lifeless wicket at Rawalpindi.The visitors eventually

thumb

Mark Wood ruled out of Rawalpindi first Test

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan after suffering a hip injury during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, head coach Brendon McCullum

thumb

PAK vs ENG: Rawalpindi, Karachi and Multan hold Test series

Ben Stokes' side will open the Tour with the first Test in Rawalpindi from December 1-5 before both sides move to Multan for the second Test from December 9-13. Karachi will host t

thumb

'Below average' Rawalpindi pitch handed one demerit point by ICC

The opening match between Pakistan and Australia has concluded without a result. The pitch used in Rawalpindi during the game has been rated below average and is imposed a demerit

thumb

Australia set for big score after Khawaja's 97

It has been another dominant day by batters in the Rawalpindi test. The match has accomplished three days of action, with the dismissal of only six wickets from both Pakistan and A

