Rape charge News
thumb

Danushka Gunathilaka to face a rape trial in Australia

Danushka Gunathilaka, a Sri Lankan cricketer, is on trial for rape after an incident allegedly took place while he was in Australia for last year's Twenty20 World Cup.Sri Lankan ba

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to visit Lord Pashupati Temple

Nepal's 22-year-old bowlerSandeep Lamichhane returned home on Friday from the Central Jail and will visitthe Lord Pashupati Temple on Saturday. This was revealed by his father Chan

thumb

Nepalese court releases Sandeep Lamichhane on bail in rape case

A Nepalese court has released former cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane, who has been jailed for three months on rape charges, on bail.Nepal's Patan High Court granted bail to cric

thumb

Nepal star Sandeep Lamichhane is in custody for rape charge

Fugitive cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane returned to Nepal on Thursday to face charges of rape nearly a month after an arrest warrant was issued.Nepalese cricketer and former crick

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane says will return home soon over sexual assault charges

Sandeep Lamichhane, former captain of the Nepal cricket team accused of sexual assault, has reiterated that he will return to his home country as soon as he remains at large while

thumb

Nepal star leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping a minor

The skipper of the Nepal cricket team, Sandeep Lamichhane, is embroiled in a heated controversy over allegations of raping a minor. The incident came to light after the 17-year-old

