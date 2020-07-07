Ranchi News
Dhoni, a simple man, then and now
Former Jharkhand cricketer Satya Prakash Krishna had never imagined the young boy, MS Dhoni, whose first birthday celebration after later joining the railways would become an inter
Virat Kohli mocks reporter over question on MS Dhoni
Indian captain Virat Kohli is a happy man now. He led his team to yet another win over South Africa, thereby registering a 3-0 clean sweep over the visitors, which is the first tim
Video: Umesh Yadav sends Quinton de Kock packing in Ranchi
Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav who was brought into the side as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah has lived up to his reputation. He had to wait for an opportunity to get in
Ind vs SA: Just 4% tickets sold at MS Dhoni's hometown for third Test
There is no secret that T20I cricket has been everyone's favourite nowadays because it has a lot of drama, spice, thrill from the ball one till the climax. But on the contrary, Tes
MS Dhoni's return date to a cricket ground revealed
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's absence is not going to bother him in the scheme of things. He is far away from limelight regarding cricketing matters. Now he is spend
Dhoni will be rested for the last 2 ODIs: Bangar
Indian cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Friday disclosed that MS Dhoni will be given the rest for the last two ODIs in the five-match series against Australia. The massi