Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left
Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153
Nabi, Rahmat Shah star in Afghanistan's dominating win over Netherlands
Afghanistan thumped Netherlands by 7 wickets on Friday (3rd November) at Lucknow. Mohammad Nabi's 3 wicket haul with the ball helped Afghanistan bundle Netherlands out for a measly
Inspired Afghanistan spring another upset as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
Afghanistan crushed Pakistan by 8 wickets on Monday (23rd October) in Chennai. Noor Ahmed picked up 3 wickets and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's quick-fire 65, Ibrahim Zadran's gutsy 87 and
Warm up match : Pakistan fall short against Australia in high run chase but Rahmanullah Gurbaz' quick-fire hundred aids Afghanistan win over Sri Lanka
Australia won over Pakistan by 14 runs on Tuesday (October 3rd). Fifties from Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell and then followed by some fine bowling from Marnus Labuschagne helped
Zadran, bowlers star in Afghanistan's dominant win over Sri Lanka
Afghanistan had a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI by 6 wickets. Ibrahim Zadran's swashbuckling 98 after bowlers discipline bowling helped Afghanistan cruise pass Sri L
The Rahmat Shah Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Rahmat Shah Zurmatai (born 6 July 1993) is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan national cricket team. He is a right-handed batsman who is an occasionalleg break bowle
Afghanistan announce squad with surprise call-ups
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan in September. They announced a new-look young squad for the
Asghar Afghan sacked as all-format captain
Asghar Afghan, who has captained Afghanistan in all three formats, has been sacked from the post by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).[caption id="attachment_160827" align="align
Rashid's 11-for hands 1-1 draw to Afghanistan
Afghanistan have drawn the two-Test series 1-1 with Zimbabwe, taking the second Test by 6 wickets on day five at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_161030" ali
Shah ton seals series for Afghanistan
Afghanistan have taken the three-match series 2-0 with a game to following a seven-wicket victory over Ireland in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi.[caption id="attachment_158016" align=
Had the dream to become first centurion for Afghanistan: Rahmat
Rahmat Shah's dream turned into reality as he became the first Test centurion of Afghanistan on first day of the Test match against Bangladesh.[caption id="attachment_128485" align
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test (Day 1)
Here are the moments captured during the first day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.This was Afghanistan's first