Quetta Gladiators News
Naseem Shah decides to quit Quetta Gladiators, Reports
Right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah, who joined Quetta Gladiators in 2019, is all set to end his association with the franchise for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super L
Quetta Gladiators likely get Viv Richards as a mentor again
Former West India cricketer Sir Viv Richards will join the Quetta Gladiators as a mentor for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).West Indian batsman Sir V
Big blow for Quetta Gladiators as Hasaranga to miss PSL 8
Sri Lanka Cricket has not allowed its player Wanindu Hasaranga to travel to Pakistan to take part in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).The Quetta Gladiators' h
PSL 2023: Naseem Shah fined for wearing wrong helmet
Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah wore the wrong helmet during game three of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, which resulted in the bowler being fin
Mohammad Hafeez joins Quetta Gladiators as a replacement
Mohammad Hafeez was surprisingly nominated for PSL 2023 at the age of 42. Originally not drafted, Hafeez signed with the Quetta Gladiators to replace Ahsan Ali, who was ruled out w
No team wanted to pick Umar Akmal except Quetta Gladiators says, Shahid Afridi
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi pointed to Umar Akmal and said he would be grateful enough to the franchise to welcome him back.Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has clai
Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi in last over thriller
The Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs in a Last Over Thriller Exhibition match at Bugti Stadium in Quetta on Sunday.Zalmi's captain Babar Azam had won the draw, o
Iftikhar Ahmed hits 6 sixes in Wahab Riaz over in PSL exhibition match
Quetta Gladiators batsman Iftikhar Ahmed hits fast bowler Wahab Riaz forsix sixes in an over in an exhibition match at the Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Cricket Stadium in Quetta.Iftikhar
Shahid Afridi to play competitive cricket again
A few days ago, Shahid Afridi wasthe selector of the national team of Pakistan. The age has also reached 43. Buthe’s ready to play on the field again. There were many dramas about
Mohammad Hasnain denied NOC for LPL 2022
8 Pakistani cricketers willparticipate in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this time. Mohammad Hasnain alsogot the team. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined Hasnain’s
Quetta Gladiators released Naseem Shah Ahead of PSL 8 Draft
Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar confirmed on Friday (November 11) that they have released Naseem Shah from the franchise ahead of the PSL 8 draft.Quetta Gladiators fans were in
Babar Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2023
In preparation for the upcomingPakistan Super League (PSL) season, Karachi Kings have traded their captainBabar Azam to Peshawar Zalmi for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik. Quetta Gladi