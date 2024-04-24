Queensland News
Kuhnemann moves to Tasmania, eyes for Test Cricket return
Matthew Kuhnemann has signed a three-year deal with Tasmanian Tigers in a bid for greater red-ball opportunities after not playing at all for Queensland in last Marsh Sheffield Shi
Joe Burns released from Queensland squad
Australia cricketer Joe Burns hasbeen released from the Queensland team, while the Queensland have announcedeight new contracts ahead of the 2024/25 season.Burns has been released
Michael Slater accused with assaulting police
During a tense encounter withpolice in Queensland, former Australian cricketer Michael Slater was chargedwith assault.One police officer was reportedlyinjured on Friday when the in
Rahane responds to reports of India being unhappy over bio-secure protocols in Sydney
Earlier, there were reports and speculations that Team India expressed their unwillingness to travel to Queensland for the fourth Test match. The report added that players were kee
Team India receives strict warning from Queensland government
The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series is level at 1-1. The hosts got the better of the visitors in the Adelaide Test. The visitors made a stellar rebound from the debacle to gi
Watch: Usman Khawaja peculiarly tosses coin in Marsh Cup final
The Marsh Cup final between Queensland and Western Australia in Brisbane noticed Queensland captain Usman Khawaja tossing the coin in a rather hilarious manner.While tossing with t
Aussie domestic team slapped with rare five run penalty
No ‘no balls’, no demerit points – the penalty was more ominous than that when it mated out straight into the team score. During a Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Wes