Queensland News
thumb

Kuhnemann moves to Tasmania, eyes for Test Cricket return

Matthew Kuhnemann has signed a three-year deal with Tasmanian Tigers in a bid for greater red-ball opportunities after not playing at all for Queensland in last Marsh Sheffield Shi

thumb

Joe Burns released from Queensland squad

Australia cricketer Joe Burns hasbeen released from the Queensland team, while the Queensland have announcedeight new contracts ahead of the 2024/25 season.Burns has been released

thumb

Michael Slater accused with assaulting police

During a tense encounter withpolice in Queensland, former Australian cricketer Michael Slater was chargedwith assault.One police officer was reportedlyinjured on Friday when the in

thumb

Rahane responds to reports of India being unhappy over bio-secure protocols in Sydney

Earlier, there were reports and speculations that Team India expressed their unwillingness to travel to Queensland for the fourth Test match. The report added that players were kee

thumb

Team India receives strict warning from Queensland government

The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series is level at 1-1. The hosts got the better of the visitors in the Adelaide Test. The visitors made a stellar rebound from the debacle to gi

thumb

Watch: Usman Khawaja peculiarly tosses coin in Marsh Cup final

The Marsh Cup final between Queensland and Western Australia in Brisbane noticed Queensland captain Usman Khawaja tossing the coin in a rather hilarious manner.While tossing with t

thumb

Aussie domestic team slapped with rare five run penalty

No ‘no balls’, no demerit points – the penalty was more ominous than that when it mated out straight into the team score. During a Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and Wes

