PSL 2020 News
PSL 2020: Karachi dedicate maiden title win to Dean Jones
Karachi Kings have dedicated their title of fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the late cricket coach Dean Jones.Karachi won their maiden title on Tuesday (Novembe
Karachi win Pakistan's biggest rivalry
Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets in the final of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi. So Karachi got their maiden title beating their bigges
Tamim is not a big match player: Aamer Sohail
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has been passing a great time in Pakistan Super League (PSL). His team, Lahore Qalandars have reaches the final and he has contributed with his b
Tamim teaches Pakistani cricketers Bengali
Tamim Iqbal is now in Karachi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final. The ODI captain of Bangladesh team is playing the play-offs of the tournament currently for Lahore Qalandar
Lahore in PSL final, will face biggest rival Karachi on Tuesday
Bangladesh ODI team captain Tamim Iqbal's team Lahore Qalandars has reached the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL). Lahore secured the final by defeating Multan Sultans by 25 run
Afridi in discussion after wearing dangerous-looking helmet in PSL
Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was closed due to coronavirus, has resumed after a long break. Yesterday (Saturday), two play-off games were played on the field.But there create
Lahore close to PSL final after 'professor' Hafeez's blistering innings
In the first eliminator match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Saturday (November 14), Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets.Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal c
Karachi snatch Super Over victory to reach final
Karachi Kings are through to the final of Pakistan Super League 2020 after a nail-biting finish against Multan Sultans which the former won in the Super Over in Karachi.Multan put
PSL 2020: Multan wanted Shakib as Mahmudullah's replacement
Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans wanted to take Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their team but because of rules, they couldn’t.After another Bangl
Alia Zafar becomes first female director of PCB's Board of Governors
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Alia Zafar as one of the four independent members in the Board of Governors (BoG). With this appointment, PCB will have a female director
Mahmudullah tested COVID positive, to miss PSL
Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah Riyad has been tested positive for COVID-19 virus. The all-rounder will miss PSL (Pakistan Super League) T20 matches.Mahmudullah was scheduled t
Tamim-Mahmudullah to leave for Pakistan on separate flights
Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad's departure dates for PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2020 have been confirmed. Tamim and Mahmudullah were picked by Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sul