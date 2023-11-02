Prime Minister News
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar meets Shahid Afridi
Acting Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar met with former captain of Pakistan team Shahid Afridi.According to sources, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Shahid Afrid
I am more distressed to see Tamim so weak: Mashrafe
Already a half month has passedafter the retirement saga of Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. But he has notreturned to the field as he takes one and a half month break. What wil
Tamim gets one and a half months leave, will return for Asia Cup
Bangladesh ODI captain TamimIqbal will not be available for the ongoing series against Afghanistan despitedeciding to withdraw retirement. However, he will be seen again on the cri
Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement
At the instruction of PrimeMinister Sheikh Hasina, the ODI captain of the national team, Tamim Iqbal, hasretracted his retirement decision. After conferring with the Prime Minister
Prime Minister calls Tamim Iqbal at Ganabhaban
Several hours after Tamim Iqbal'sretirement, rumours circulated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had called himto Ganabhaban to discuss his retirement. Although Thursday's (July 6
Great moment to witness two Prime Ministers in my Wacky golf-cart
India's honourable Prime Minister Narednra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reached the Narendra Modi stadium and took a round of the massive sports arena on a
Prime Minister congratulates Tigers, hopes to continue winning spree
Following Bangladesh's brilliant 9-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final T20I on Wednesday (March 11) to complete an all-format whitewash, they have received the hea
Prime Minister aware of Mashrafe's decision
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has announced in a press conference on Thursday that the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday will be his last as the captain of Bangladesh 50-over s
Shakib thrilled by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's gesture
[caption id="attachment_137655" align="aligncenter" width="949"] Prime minister Sheikh Hasina with Shakib`s daughter.[/caption]Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan quite thri