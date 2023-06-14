Pragyan Ojha News
Is being captain a thankless job? : Experts analyze India's defeat against Australia
Isn't it unfair that the blamefor poor performance is laid solely at the door of a team’s captain and coach?Cricket is a team sport, and only one side can win!The post mortem on In
Don't judge Arjun Tendulkar by his father's name, says Pragyan Ojha
Ever since Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in 2023, he has been compared to his father, Sachin Tendulkar.Former India spinner and IPL expert Pragyan Ojha thinks Arjun should be
Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series
The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122
Former Indian cricketers criticize Pant's "serious offense"
Former India cricketers havestrongly reacted to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant's action, who in theIPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday had asked his batters to walk o
Does Team India need a mentor over a captain and coach?
Intro: Despite fans wondering if this isa BCCI marketing gimmick, many think MSD and Kohli's contrasting personalitieswill benefit Team India.Body copy: The Indian cricket board ha
Indian cricketers celebrating the sister-brother bond
This year our beloved is not all at home celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan, but each of the Indian cricketers carries the spirit of the festival.Shreyas Iyer"Shreyas Iyer
Ashwin’s heart is ‘hurt’
Sanjay Manjrekar’s recent remark that Ashwin’s not an all-time great cricketer brought interesting responses from Ashwin and others.Team India’s top off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin
Ojha backs Pant to lead Indian team in the future
Delhi Capitals' new captain Rishabh Pant has been leading his team in Shreyas Iyer's absence. Iyer ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Pant has led the
Ojha reveals the reason why Dhoni never wishes his teammates good luck
Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha who represented the national team across formats has now revealed the superstitious side of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.The atta
Ojha terms Ashwin as the Indian bowling captain
Former Indian left-arm off-spinner Pragyan Ojha named Indian right-arm off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the bowling captain of the Indian Test team.[caption id="attachment_155756
Ojha condemns abuses hurled at MS Dhoni
Cricket fans are getting clueless day by day. Instead of making proper use of social media technology, they are misusing it. Cricketers are being roasted for their below-par perfor
Pathan picks 'Farewell XI' for recently retired India cricketers
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has suggested an interesting idea to bid a farewell to them who has never got proper ending to their India national team career.[caption id="a