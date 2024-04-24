Peter Siddle News
Siddle replaces Boland at Durham for County Championship
Evergreen Peter Siddle will replace injured Boland in the County Championship as Boland's Durham stint is over after his foot injury.Peter SiddleBoland, 35, was Durham's one of the
Irfan Pathan's brilliant last-over helps California Knights clinch a thriller
Atlanta Riders needed 9 runs offthe last over against California Knights, however, former India fast bowlerIrfan Pathan conceded just 3 runs and helped the Knights win the US Maste
Yusuf Pathan smashes 35 runs off 11 balls as New Jersey Triton's take down California Knights
The New Jersey Triton's picked uptheir second win of the US Masters T10 League after defeating CaliforniaKnights by six wickets at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium TurfGro
Peter Siddle set to return to Somerset for 2023 season
Aussie pacer Peter Siddle will return to Somerset for the upcoming County Championship and T20 Blast season, the club announced on Tuesday (24 January).Former Australian navigator
The Peter Siddle Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Peter Matthew Siddle is an Australian right-armed fast medium bowler who was born on November 25, 1985 in Victoria, Australia.He played Test cricket for Australia over an eight-yea
BBL 2021-22: Peter Siddle calls for a shorter BBL window
Peter Siddle has urged BBL administrators to cut the length of the season but believes they were right in blocking Steven Smith's request to play.Peter Siddle has urged BBL directo
Lankan national team spinner helps Australian batsmen in nets
Sri Lanka's right arm off-break bowler Suraj Randiv was invited by Cricket Australia (CA) as a net bowler to give their batsmen enough training before the second Test match against
Khawaja, Stoinis, Marsh miss out on Australia contract
Australia middle-order batsman Usman Khawaja played a key role in Australia's batting line-up when Steve Smith and David Warner were banned. But the Ashes did not go well for him l
Yorkshire cancel Ashwin, Maharaj, Pooran's contract
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's deal to play part of the 2020 season at Yorkshire has been canceled. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means domestic cricket in England will not
Siddle retires from international cricket
Australian fast bowler Peter Siddle has retired from international cricket midway during the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand. The 35-year-old warhorse spoke abo
Australia call Siddle for Boxing Day Test
Australia have called their right-arm fast bowler Peter Siddle for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand as a cover up for the injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.Australia are no
Australia announce squad for Pakistan Test series
Cricket Australia named a 14-man Australian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan at home.Pakistan are now having an outing in Australia for three-match T20