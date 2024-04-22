Peshwar Zalmi News
Javed Afridi's Generous Gesture: Gifting Car to Captain Babar Azam for Stellar PSL 2024 Performances
The Chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, made headlines lately when he gave star batsman Babar Azam an opulent white MG automobile as a th
New coach Daren Sammy wants Russell, Narine, Lewis, Hetmyer again in national team
The condition of West Indiescricket is not favourable. The two-time world champions were eliminated fromthe first round of the last T20 World Cup. The West Indies Cricket Board has
Shahid Afridi to play competitive cricket again
A few days ago, Shahid Afridi wasthe selector of the national team of Pakistan. The age has also reached 43. Buthe’s ready to play on the field again. There were many dramas about
Zazai, Wells guide Peshawar to PSL 2021 final
Peshawar Zalmi have picked up an another win in the second eliminator against the favorites Islamabad United by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (June 22) to clinch the final spot
Samuels wishes to join Pakistan army, wins hearts of millions in Pakistan
An antagonistic arrangement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in the conflict zone of Pakistan not only gain a little bit trust of cricketing fraternity but also win the heart o
'KKR encountering Peshawar Zalmi was a conjectural issue'
Rohit Reshammiya HashmiIndian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders rejected all reports about the Bollywood superstar offering to hold a three-match series with Pakistan
Sammy credits Afridi for appearing in Lahore
Pakistan Super League (PSL) title holder of 2017 franchise Peshwar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy credited his appearance on team mate Shahid Afridi who unfortunately missed the final
Historic final of PSL is ready to take place in Lahore
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore would be the heart of action in cricket world on Sunday – March 5, 2017, when the final of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will
Sammy and Samuels agreed to play in Lahore
Peshwar Zalmi’s Caribbean captain Darren Sammy and his fellow countryman all-rounder Marlon Samuels has agreed to travel in Lahore to play if their team would reach into the final
Shakib shines as Zalmi blows away Qalandars
In the 16th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshwar Zalmi ripped through Lahore Qalandars to lift a 17 run victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in U
Peshwar Zalmi owner conveys in Bangla!
Notwithstanding the ridiculous translation of Google translator, Bangladeshi cricket fans find it pleasing enough to read the greeting of Peshwar Zalmi owner conveyed in Bangla! [R