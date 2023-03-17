Peshawar Zalmi News
Peshawar Zalmi makes history as first team to reach 50 wins in PSL history
Peshawar Zalmi became the first team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to record 50 wins as they beat Islamabad United on Thursday.After beating Islamabad United on Thursday night
Peshawar beats Lahore, eliminates Karachi Kings from PSL playoffs
Shaheen Shah Afridi's first half century and four wickets were in vain as his defending champions Lahore Qalandars lost to 35-run Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League on Tue
Zaman Khan eye on Babar Azam's wicket in the upcoming match
Lahore Qalandars young bowler Zaman Khan is determined to take the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam during Sunday's Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash.Zaman Khan, the y
Babar Azam achieves another unique PSL milestone
All-format captain Babar Azam has achieved another milestone in the ninth game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam ac
Mujeeb Zadran Joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad In PSL 8
Mujeeb Zadran joins Peshawar Zalmi Squad in PSL 8. Afghan weirdo Mujeeb Zadran has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing eighth season of PSL 8. Mujeeb Zadran will play his first g
I don't want to talk about Babar Azam, says Imad Wasim
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has refuted the notion that his team focused too much on troublesome Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam ahead of the eighth edition of the HBL Pakis
Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs in PSL8
Rilee Rossouw hit another half-century in a display of power-hitting as Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs in the Pakistan Super League on Friday.The Multan Sultans seal
Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 8
Sri Lankan white ball captain Dasun Shanaka joins Peshawar Zalmi for the current HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth season.Sri Lankan white ball captain Dasun Shanaka on Friday
Frustrated Mohammad Amir Throws ball towards Babar in anger
Peshawar Zalmi's team, led by Babar Azam, recorded a thrilling two-run win over the Karachi Kings in game two of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday (14 February).The r
Peshawar Zalmi fined for slow over rate in PSL 8
Peshawar Zalmi was fined for maintaining a slow over rate in Tuesday's second game of HBL Pakistan Super League 8 at the National Bank Cricket Arena during his two-run win over the
Peshawar Zalmi beats Karachi Kings by 2 runs in another Thriller
Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Karachi Kings by two runs in Game 2 of the HBL Pakistan Super League at Karachi Stadium on Tuesday.Peshawar Zalmi kept his cool in the end and won the o
Peshawar Zalmi signs Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan for PSL 8
Peshawar Zalmi strengthened his Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) squad on Monday with the signing of Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.Bangladesh's star cricketer Shakib Al Hasa