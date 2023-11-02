Percy Abeysekara News
Why Sri Lankan cricketers wear black armbands against India?
The Sri Lankan cricket team hasentered the field wearing black armbands in the ongoing match against India.This armband is worn by Lankan cricketers originally to honor Percy Abeys
SLC gives iconic fan 'Uncle Percy' Rs. 5 million for his health
Recognizing Sri Lanka’s long-timelegendary fan Percy Abeysekara’s contribution to motivating the team on thefield, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board has gifted him cash worth Rs. 5 milli