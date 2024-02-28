
PCA News
thumb

Eoin Morgan becomes new PCA president

England's World Cup-winningcaptain Eoin Morgan has now been appointed as the president of the ProfessionalCricketers' Association (PCA). Morgan will replace current president Charl

thumb

Pakistan Test player Shan Masood wins PCA award again in three months

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Shan Masood was awarded a second PCA player of the month in three months for his purple spot with the bat.Pakistan's left-hander Shan Masood, who represent

thumb

Robinson suspended for 8 matches but cleared to resume England career

Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) Panel has announced on Saturday (July 3) that England pacer Ollie Robinson has been given an eight-match suspension for historical racist and se

