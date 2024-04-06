Pakistan Women's Cricket Team News
Two Pakistan cricketers get "minor injuries" in a car crash
Following their involvement in acar accident on Friday, legspinner Ghulam Fatima and batter Bismah Maroof ofPakistan both sustained minor injuries."The Pakistan Cricket Boardhas pr
Nida Dar hit in the face, out of the New Zealand series
Diana Baig will miss the entiretyof Pakistan's One-Day International tour of New Zealand due to a broken finger,and Nida Dar's availability for the Women's Championship series' sec
BCB announces schedule for Pakistan series
Pakistan women's cricket team iscoming to Bangladesh to play ODI and T20I series. They will play three ODIs andT20I matches with Bangladesh women's team in the tour. The ODI series
Pakistan women's squad announced for Bangladesh tour
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announceda 15-member women’s squad for the upcoming tour to Bangladesh.As part of the ICC Women'sChampionship 2022-25, Pakistan will go to Banglade
Mark Coles steps down as Pakistan women's team head coach
The head coach of the Pakistanwomen's team, Mark Coles, has resigned for personal reasons. For the forthcomingwhite-ball series against South Africa, which begins on September 1 in
Bismah Maroof pulls out of Asian Games because of rules about carrying children
Bismah Maroof is the formercaptain of the Pakistan women's cricket team. She withdrew her name from thePakistan women's team in the Asian Games as she could not take her daughterwi
Thailand stun Pakistan in Women's T20 Asia Cup
The Thailand women's team haspicked up their first win in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup by defeating strong Pakistanwomen’s team by 4 wickets in their third match of the Women's Asia Cu
Pakistan star cricketer Sana Mir retires
Even in the early part of the new millennium, women’s were banned from playing in the open field in Pakistan. Pakistan star all-rounder Sana Mir started playing cricket in such a c
Bangladesh women register first win in Pakistan
Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team have finished the two-match one-day series 1-1, beating Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team by one wicket. Meanwhile, the visit of Salma-Jahanara-Rumana t
Mark Coles steps down as head coach of Pakistan Women's Cricket Team
The head coach of Pakistan's Women Cricket team, Mark Coles has resigned because of some family reasons, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirms on Thursday. He will return to his ho