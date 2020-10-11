
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe News
thumb

Venues changed for Pakistan-Zimbabwe matches

Pakistan are set to host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and three T20Is starting from October 30. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made some slight changes in the venues for the series.Zimbab

thumb

Zimbabwe announce squad for Pakistan tour

Zimbabwe have announced 20-man squad for the tour of Pakistan. They are set to play three Tests and three T20Is against the hosts.A piece of good news for both the nations as Zimba

thumb

PCB decides 5 days quarantine for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe cricket has got the government's approval to tour Pakistan with a view to resumption of cricket. Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) has decided that the team members will be sta

thumb

Zimbabwe get government's approval to tour Pakistan

Zimbabwe and Pakistan are supposed to play a limited over series with a view to resumption of cricket for the Zimbabwean. After a long time, finally the Government of Zimbabwe has

thumb

Video Clip: Funny hit wicket of Chigumbura vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI

Pakistan Cricket Team has received a dramatic defeat of 5 runs in the second One day International match of three-match series against Zimbabwe. After winning the toss at Harare, P

