Adam Milne and Fin Allen ruled out of Pakistan tour
Adam Milne and Fin Allen are ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan tour, which is set to be commenced from 18th April and the tour consists of a 5 match T20I series. Tom BlundellFin A
New Zealand announce squad for Pakistan tour, Michael Bracewell to lead the side
New Zealand Cricket has announced the squad for upcoming Pakistan tour for a 5 match T20I series. Michael Bracewell will lead Kiwis for the tour, while Tim Robinson got his maiden
Pakistan announce details of New Zealand tour for 5 match T20I series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced that the men in black, New Zealand will tour Pakistan for a five match T20I series before the T20 world cup on Wednesday, 13th March. Th
Pakistan players fined 10% of match fee for slow over-rate
Pakistan won the match againstNew Zealand by 21 runs using Duckworth Lewis Stern method. But despite winningthat match, Pakistan has to be punished due to slow overrate. Pakistanic
Fakhar Zaman's swashbuckling hundred thumps New Zealand as Pakistan pulls of a heist
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs (DLS) in a run fest at Chinnaswamy on Saturday (4th November). Fakhar Zaman's one the best world cup knocks of 126* off just 81 deliveries
Pakistan Started Believing After Kiwi’s Massive Loss Against Proteas
The Pakistan team has not been very impressive in the ongoing ODI World Cup so far. They played seven matches and lost four of them. Pakistan lost to India and Australia by big mar
Pakistan- New Zealand World Cup warm-up match to be held without spectators
Due to safety concerns, nospectators will be allowed into Hyderabad on September 29 to see Pakistan playNew Zealand in a tune-up match for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The BCCI hasi
Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023: Full Squads, Schedule, all you need to know
After a high-octane Test series, the action shifts to the One Day Internationals as Pakistan and New Zealand face off in the three-game series starting January 9.Pakistan has named
Pakistan get their first win in NZ tour
A much-improved effort from batting line-up helped Pakistan seal their first win on tour and level the three-match Twenty20 International series 1-1 in Auckland on Thursday (Januar