Pakistan vs Nepal News
Babar Azam becomes fastest player to score 19 centuries in ODIs
Pakistan star batter Babar Azamhas reached another milestone in international. With the century against Nepalin the first match of the Asia Cup, he has become the quickest player t
Batting and bowling are the same for both sides: Nepal captain Paudel before Pakistan match
Nepal cricket team captain Rohit Paudel sees no difference in their skills, batting and bowling withPakistan. Nepal wants to play competitive cricket against Pakistan and India.Nep
Pakistan announce playing XI for their first match against Nepal in Asia Cup
Pakistan has set a rare precedent.Countries outside Asia are seen releasing XIs before a day of the Tests.Recently, Asian countries have also followed that path, Pakistan being the