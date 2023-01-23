Pakistan vs England 2022 News
Demerit point on Rawalpindi pitch canceled after PCB's appeal
The ICC declared the Rawalpindi pitchto be of below-average quality after Pakistan's first Test against England lastDecember, with 1 demerit point added to the name of the stadium.
PCB appeals ICC's Rawalpindi pitch demerit point
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has filed an appeal against the ICC's decision to give a demerit point for theRawalpindi pitch that was used for the first Test against England last
Babar Azam achieves career-best position in ICC Test Batting rankings
Pakistan captain Babar Azam hadbeen in great form in batting at the home series against England despite the team’spoor form. In addition to a century in the three-match Test series
Pakistan suffer 3-0 whitewash at home against England
England have won the last and thirdTest comprehensively in Karachi to whitewash the hosts by 3-0. They won by 8wickets inside the first hour on the fourth morning and gave Pakistan
Azhar Ali set to retire from Test cricket after Karachi match against England
Azhar Ali, one of Pakistan's mostsuccessful batters, will retire from Test cricket after Saturday's third Testagainst England. Azhar is Pakistan's fifth-best run-scorer in Tests wi
Thank God Anderson is not from Pakistan: Kamran Akmal takes a dig at Pakistan cricket team
Former Pakistan wicket-keeperbatter Kamran Akmal has stated that if James Anderson had been born inPakistan, he would have been kicked off the national squad because of his age.The
Naseem Shah ruled out of Karachi Test
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah hasbeen ruled out of the third and final Test against England in Karachi due to ashoulder injury. Naseem has to go to National High Performance Center in
Rawalpindi pitch rated as 'below average' by ICC for second time this year
Once again, a demerit point has beenadded to Rawalpindi’s pitch in Pakistan. The match referee was not happy withthe way the wicket was made for the first Test between Pakistan and
We were fortunate that with the cracks opening up our seamers became effective: Stokes
England had the last laugh in thethrilling Multan Test on Monday. England won the match by defeating Pakistan by26 runs in a match that was changing its moments from time to time.
The Shakeel dismissal cost us: Babar
After 22 years, England defeatedPakistan in a Test series on Pakistani soil. They won the second Test in Multanby 26 runs on Monday. However, there was an umpiring controversy. The
Joe Root joins elite club of Jacques Kallis and Steve Waugh
England have already won thethree-match Test series against Pakistan with one match in hand. They beatPakistan by 26 runs in Multan on Monday. England cricketer Joe Root achievedan
England secure series with tense finish in Multan Test
England have clinched anotherthrilling victory against Pakistan in the Multan Test on Monday (December 12). Pakistanhave lost the second Test despite fighting till the end. With th