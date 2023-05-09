Pakistan Under-19 News
Azan Awais stars in Pakistan U-19's another dominating victory over Bangladesh U-19
Pakistan Under-19 team have wonanother comfortable match against Bangladesh Under-19 on Monday (May 8) inChattogram. They beat the hosts by 78 runs in the second ODI and lead these
Youth Asia Cup's semifinal line up
The line-up for the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals in the United Arab Emirates has been finalized. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have reached the Semifinals.Y
Pakistan beat India after last ball thriller
Pakistan beat India by two wickets in a tense match In theongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.Batting first, India scored 236 runs. Pakistan won by 2 wickets in the very last ball of
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed a four-day match and a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan U-19 team. But the Bangladeshi youths will not have to wait to play as
Many "surprised" at youngest Pakistani bowler's hat-trick
Bipin DaniNot only the Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain himself realized that it was a hat-trick but apparently even the Sri Lankan players had no idea about it. At the age of 19,
SLC cancelled series against Pakistan Under-19 team
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), on Saturday, called off the Under-19 series against Pakistan.The announcement came following the serial blasts that left over 253 people dead in Colombo la