Pakistan Test Captain News
Shan Masood congratulates Babar Azam on reaching special milestone in Test cricket
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has achieved a significant milestone by playing his 50th Test match of his career against Australia in the opening Test that began today.The firs
Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for HBL PSL 9
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, known for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous seasons of the Pakistan Super League, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.
Shan Masood reveals Pakistan's batting order for Australia tour
Shan Masood, Pakistan's newly appointed Test captain, shed light on the batting strategy for the upcoming Australia tour, particularly focusing on which number former captain Babar
Javed Miandad prefers Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain over Shan Masood
Javed Miandad has declared Sarfaraz Ahmed more suitable for the role of captain than Shan Masood for the upcoming Test series against Australia.Legendary player and former Test cap
Babar Azam is still the leader of the team, says Shan Masood
Newly appointed Pakistan captain Shan Masood will rely on the experience of his former captain Babar Azam to lead the Pakistan team in the longer format of the game. The left-hande