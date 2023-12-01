
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Pakistan ex Skipper
Pakistan ex Skipper News
thumb

Babar Azam is No.1 in Pakistan team, says Nathan Lyon

Australian Test spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his admiration for Pakistan's batting sensation Babar Azam, calling him one of the best batsmen in the world.Veteran Australian of

thumb

Iceland cricket trolls Babar Azam over a loss of form

Island Cricket is one of the funniest users on X (Twitter) who often trolls many on the microblogging platform. In their latest post, Island Cricket trolled Babar Azam.Former Pakis

thumb

Babar Azam reacts to India's loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final

Pakistan batting veteran Babar Azam has congratulated the Australian team on winning the 2023 World Cup at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Pakistan star Babar Azam has

thumb

Hayden disappointed by Babar Azam’s step down as captain

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has expressed his concern and dissatisfaction over the leadership structure in Pakistan cricket and the decision-making process surroundi

thumb

Former cricketers reacts to Babar Azam's resignation as Pakistan captain

Following Babar Azam's resignation as captain of the all-format men's cricket team following the World Cup debacle, the cricket fraternity took to social media to praise the prolif

thumb

I will request Modi Sahab: Shahid Afridi on Indo-Pak cricket conflicts

Amid the drama as Asia Cup 2023 takes place, Shahid Afridi has stated he will ask Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "let cricket happen". The ex-Pakistan skipper went on to cl

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.