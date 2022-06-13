Pak vs Wi News
Lower middle order shows struggle as Pakistan completes ODI clean sweep over West Indies
Multan: Pakistan's lower middle-order batting emerge successful from a rigorous test to help the home side win their third 53-run Duckworth-Lewis-Stern One-Day International and th
All Rounder Shadab Khan Achieve clean sweep over West Indies
All-rounder Shadab Khan struggled for half a century before conceding four wickets to cement Pakistan's 53-run win over the West Indies in the third and final day-night internation
Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The third and final ODI between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday 12th June. Game starts at 4:00pm PST.The third and final match of the OD
Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The second One Day International (ODI) of the ongoing three-match ODI series between Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) will be held on 10 June 2022 (Friday) at Multan Cricket Sta
PAK vs WI: As captain Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record
Babar Azam hit his 17th century against West Indies in the opening ODI of the series which helped Babar break Virat Kohli's record as captain.Pakistan captain Babar Azam has broken
PAK vs. WI: Centurion Babar Azam presents Khushdil Shah with his Player of the Match award
Pakistani captain Babar Azam wins hearts not only with his smooth punches but also with his impeccable demeanor. Babar has been a great manager since taking over as Pakistan captai
Babar Azam and his men are ready to face the challenge of West Indies
When Pakistan and the West Indies meet in Multan tomorrow (Wednesday), it will mark the start of a new era for Pakistani cricket as the city hosts international cricket after 14 lo
Pakistan West Indies series moves to Multan amid political unrest
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to move the One-Day Internationals series against the West Indies from Rawalpindi to Multan due to political unrest in the twin cities.
Pakistan's squad for West Indies ODIs series will be announced on 23rd May
The selection committee will announce the squad for the upcoming series against West Indies on May 23, while camp begins on May 29 or June 1 in Rawalpindi.According to reports circ
PCB likely announce ODI squad for home series against West Indies on 20 May
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to finalize the ODI national squad for the West India home tour, with the announcement expected by May 20.According to well-placed s
Multan is proving to be a likely venue for hosting the West Indies ODI Series in June
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to move the upcoming Pakistan-West Indies ODI series from Rawalpindi to Multan in the coming weeks due to political uncertainty in and