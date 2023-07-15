Pak tour to SL News
Commentary panel announces for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series
The commentary panel for the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka test series has been announced, with the return of former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja the main talking point.Sri
Sri Lanka finalize squad for Test series against Pakistan
Sri Lanka has finalized the 15-man squad for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a two-fight Test series. The Sri Lanka squad is led
Pakistan's training camp begins for Test series against Sri Lanka
The national Test squad led by Babar Azam started preparations for the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka scheduled for later this month at a training camp set up in Karachi on
Schedule announced for Pakistan Test tour of Sri Lanka
Pakistan are scheduled to travel through Sri Lanka for two Test matches in July and the schedule for that was announced on June 20, 2023.The proposed schedule of the two-game Test
Pakistan announce Test squad for Sri Lanka tour
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the squad for the upcoming two-game Test series against Sri Lanka.Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi returns to Pakistan's Test squad
Pakistan possible Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series
Pakistan are expected to announce their 16-man Test team for the upcoming two-game series against Sri Lanka in the next two days.The announcement of Pakistan's national test team f
Pakistan are unlikely to play ODI games during Sri Lanka tour
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially explored the possibility of incorporating ODI matches alongside the two Test series between the two nations i
Pakistan - Sri Lanka are talks over ODI series ahead of 2023 World Cup
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket Board are in talks on the inclusion of ODIs during the planned Men in Green test tour of Sri Lanka in July.The Pakistan Crick
SL vs PAK: Pakistani players enjoy beach volleyball session in Sri Lanka
SL vs PAK: With the second Test Match against Sri Lanka due to start on Sunday, the Pakistani players were spotted enjoying themselves on the beach.Pakistani players played beach v
SL vs PAK: Injured Shaheen Afridi is may be rested for the second test against Sri Lanka
Pakistani cricket sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi is ruled out of the second Test of the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle due to a leg injury.Pakistan's leading pacer S
"Pakistan will treat Sri Lankan spinners better than Australia" says Mushtaq Ahmed
Legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed spoke about Pakistan's chances ahead of a crucial series against Sri Lanka, claiming the men in green will outperform the opposition in a two-Test s
Pakistan test series in doubt as Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that unless the situation in Sri Lanka improves, the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series could be postponed, but such a decision has not yet