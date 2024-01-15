Oshane Thomas News
Khulna Tigers sign Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz
Khulna Tigers are bringing newcricketers to the team at the last minute. This time, Pakistan's spinningall-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been pulled into the team by Khulna. Nawaz wil
Khulna Tigers sign Arif Ahmed for BPL 2024
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)preparations have started. And a few days later, the tournament will be playedon the field. Khulna Tigers have brought Arif Ahmed to the team jus
Khulna Tigers sign Nahid Rana and Oshane Thomas for BPL 2024
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) is knocking at the door. Khulna Tigers have signed the young local pacerNahid Rana and the Caribbean pacer Oshane Thomas into the team in the mid
Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs
Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and
The Oshane Thomas Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Oshane Romaine Thomas (born February 18, 1997 in Jamaica) is a Jamaican cricketer. A fast bowler, he made his international debut for the West Indies Cricket Team in October 2018.
Lewis, Thomas named overseas replacements at Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals have added West Indian duo of Evin Lewis and Oshane Thomas for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE.Lewis and Thomas replace England pl
Andre Russell returns to West Indies T20I squad
Cricket West Indies on Saturday announced the 14-member squad for the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka.Vibrant all-rounder Andre Russell and fast bowler Oshane T
Oshane Thomas escapes fatal injury after motor accident
West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas survived a severe car crash on Highway 2000 in St Catherine, Jamaica. The 23-year-old was driving an Audi car that overturned after a collision, for
Pooran, Allen and Thomas get Cricket West Indies' central contracts
West Indies cricketers Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen and Oshane Thomas have been included in the new central contract of Cricket West Indies.The CWI contracts for male cricketers a
West Indies begin the World Cup mission with a crushing win over Pakistan
West Indies make entry to the first win of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 with a crushing win beating “The Unpredictable” Pakistan by 7 wickets in the second match of the Wor
Pakistan batsmen brutally trolled on twitter after bundled out for 105
Pakistan batsmen are off to a poor start to their World Cup campaign as they were bowled out for only 105 runs in their first game against Windies.The biggest cricket festival, ICC
Gayle and Thomas star as Windies humiliate England
Even as the No.1 ranked ODI side was devastatingly impressive against the Caribbeans in the tour, they couldn't manage to wrap up the series on a convincing note, following a 2-1 T