Oman Cricket News
Oman captain praises Shakib and Fizz
Mustafiz, Shakib and Mahedi earned Bangladesh Cricket Teama hard fought win against Oman. It was the host who were in the driving seat during a certain time of the game. But their
A much needed win: Shakib
Bangladesh Cricket Team's win against Oman Cricket Team is a satisfactory win says the player of the match Shakib Al Hasan. The Tiger's win their second match at the ICC World Twen
Oman gets green signal to host Tests
ICC has given Oman accreditation to host all three forms of international cricket - Tests, ODIs and T20Is.[caption id="attachment_156762" align="alignnone" width="640"] Oman Cricke
Oman cricketer Yousuf Al Balushi banned for seven years
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday has banned Oman's Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi from all forms of cricket for seven years for involving in corruption during the 20
Oman continue their winning run beating heavyweight Ireland
Oman continue their superb form in Pentangular T20I Series as they beat the favorite Ireland by 43 runs on Sunday, October 6 at Al Amerat. With the win, Oman maintained their first
Oman closing in to ODI status
The third consecutive win for Oman in the ongoing ICC World Cricket League Division Two in Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday set them on the brink of achieving a historic ODI status.[c
Oman bowled out for 24, fourth lowest List A total
Oman were bowled out for 24 in 17.1 overs, the 4th lowest score in List A cricket. The match has been taken place at Al Amarat.Later, Scotland chased down the target in 3.2 overs.