Oman Cricket News
thumb

Oman captain praises Shakib and Fizz

Mustafiz, Shakib and Mahedi earned Bangladesh Cricket Teama hard fought win against Oman. It was the host who were in the driving seat during a certain time of the game. But their

thumb

A much needed win: Shakib

Bangladesh Cricket Team's win against Oman Cricket Team is a satisfactory win says the player of the match Shakib Al Hasan. The Tiger's win their second match at the ICC World Twen

thumb

Oman gets green signal to host Tests

ICC has given Oman accreditation to host all three forms of international cricket - Tests, ODIs and T20Is.[caption id="attachment_156762" align="alignnone" width="640"] Oman Cricke

thumb

Oman cricketer Yousuf Al Balushi banned for seven years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday has banned Oman's Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi from all forms of cricket for seven years for involving in corruption during the 20

thumb

Oman continue their winning run beating heavyweight Ireland

Oman continue their superb form in Pentangular T20I Series as they beat the favorite Ireland by 43 runs on Sunday, October 6 at Al Amerat. With the win, Oman maintained their first

thumb

Oman closing in to ODI status

The third consecutive win for Oman in the ongoing ICC World Cricket League Division Two in Windhoek, Namibia, on Tuesday set them on the brink of achieving a historic ODI status.[c

thumb

Oman bowled out for 24, fourth lowest List A total

Oman were bowled out for 24 in 17.1 overs, the 4th lowest score in List A cricket. The match has been taken place at Al Amarat.Later, Scotland chased down the target in 3.2 overs.

