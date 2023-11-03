NZ vs PAK News
New Zealand vs Pakistan Match 35, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand will face Pakistan in a crucial group stage match on Saturday. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and is a day game.New Zealand will fac
New Zealand vs Pakistan Warm-up match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand will face Pakistan in the warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. For security reasons, the game will be played behind closed doors. New Zealand are
Doug Bracewell replaces injured Matt Henry for ODIs in Pakistan, India
New Zealand have announced that Doug Bracewell has joined the ODI squad to replace the injured Matt Henry for the series against Pakistan and India.New Zealand have called up pace
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Semi Final, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After 42 matches at the 2022 T20 World Cup, we find ourselves in the bottom four in contention, with New Zealand and Pakistan meeting in the opening semifinals on Wednesday night.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Final, Tri series Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand will play Pakistan in the final of the ongoing tri-series on October 14. Both teams have played some great cricket over the past two weeks. Pakistan had defeated New Ze
Pakistan and New Zealand confirmed of Tri-Series finalists
Pakistan and New Zealand successfully qualified for the final of the Tri-Nation Series after the home side defeated Bangladesh by a margin of 48 runs at Hagley Oval in Christchurch
Spinners, Allen power New Zealand to 9-wicket win
Finn Allen fired New Zealand to a mighty T20 win over Pakistan, scoring 62 from 42 as the Black Caps clinched a nine-wicket win at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.After losing to Pakist
New Zealand Vs Pakistan, 4th T20I, Tri series Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand will seek revenge for the previous defeat when they face Pakistan in the fourth game of the T20I series. Pakistan has been brilliant in the two games they have conteste
New Zealand Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Tri series Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand (NZ) meets Pakistan (PAK) in the second T20 of the seven-game Tri-Series on Saturday, October 8 at Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand.Babar Azam-led Pakis