PCB will issue new NOC policy for foreign leagues, says Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez, director of Pakistan men's cricket team, said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon issue a new policy on clearance certificate to allow national cricket
PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his
Shaheen Afridi gave permission to take part ILT20 next year
The International League T20 (ILT20) organizers have expressed their excitement about the upcoming second season of the tournament, which will feature Pakistani players with the ap
BCB gives NOC to Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das for GT20 Canada
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to two Bangladeshi cricketersShakib Al Hasan and Litton Das who got a team in Global T20 League Canada.
Taskin Ahmed receives offer to play English county cricket, but BCB denies NOC
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) did not give a 'no-objection certificate (NOC)’ to Taskin to play Englishcounty cricket because of the ICC ODI World Cup. It will also be decided
Pakistani players waiting for NOC from PCB for MLC participation
A handful of Pakistani players are considering participating in the first Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US. However, their fate about participating in the tournament rests enti
Razzak thinks Bangladesh haven't been in that situation yet to skip main players in Tests
Ireland have not established themselves in the arena of Test cricket till now. The team, which have only played threeTests, will play against Bangladesh for the first time. However
Shakib, Litton named in Bangladesh squad for Ireland Test
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test between hostsBangladesh and visiting Ireland. The announced squad includes regular captain
PCB rejects players NOC for UAE T20 International League
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly refused to issue a Certificate of No Objection (NOC) to Pakistani players, contract and non-contract, to play in the upcoming Big Ba
Shakib starts preparation for IPL in Mirpur
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the country a day ago amid heated discussions and criticism. However, the reason for Shakib's return is for the preparat
Shakib to return to country by midnight
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is returning to the country amid heated discussions and criticism. However, the reason for Shakib's return is for the preparation of Ind