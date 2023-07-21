
Nishant Sindhu News
thumb

Nishant Sindhu's five fer crushes Bangladesh A in the semifinal

India A thumped Bangladesh A by 51 runs and booked their tickets for the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Yash Dhull's fifty and Nishant Sindhu's 5 far helped India A wi

thumb

U-19 Wc: Entire indian Squad Recovers from Covid-19 and fit for Semifinal against Australia

U-19 World Cup: Indian U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from Covid-19 and is available for selection for the all-important semi-final against Australia at the ICC U-19 W

