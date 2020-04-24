
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Nidahas Trophy 2018
Nidahas Trophy 2018 News
thumb

Karthik discloses his secret plan about 8-ball knock in Nidahas Trophy final

Nidahas Trophy 2018 - another tournament of failure in the history of Bangladesh cricket. Despite winning two matches against them on Sri Lankan soil to reach the final, they lost

thumb

Nidahas Trophy profited Rs 94 crore for SLC

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) earned Rs 94 crore in profit from the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy, confirmed the board president, Mr. Thilanga Sumathipala in the annual po

thumb

'They said we never saw such kind of cutters'

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Nazmul Hasan Papon made his presence in the opening ceremony of the Late President Zillur Rahman first division league in Kishorgonj. World num

thumb

If I could have bowled better then 16 cr people could have smiled: Soumya

The final of the Nidahas Trophy has been done and dusted few days ago but Soumya Sarkar who bowled the last over of the match still couldn't overcome the heartbreak yet.After Rubel

thumb

'It's a different thing to see Fizz in nets and face him in the match'

Until the 18th over of the final against Bangladesh, rookie India allrounder Vijay Shankar had an excellent outing in his maiden T20I series. But his maiden chance to prove his wor

thumb

I just wanted to hit every ball for a boundary: Dinesh Karthik

The difference was just of eight balls between Bangladesh and India – the span of deliveries Dinesh Karthik played and turned the game on for his team in the final of the Nidahas T

thumb

Betters betting in Nidahas Trophy arrested in Hyderabad

Four persons allegedly involved in organized cricket betting, including the Nidahas Trophy 2018 – the T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka, have been arrested in Hyderabad, police said on

thumb

Brett Lee charmed by Rubel's bowling in Nidahas Trophy

Once the most fearsome pace star of Australia, Brett Lee looked upon Rubel Hossain in the Nidahas Trophy with appreciations; literally he was amused watching Rubel’s bowling all al

thumb

Sabbir, Mustafiz, Rubel improve positions in T20I ranking

Nidahas Trophy success uplifted both Bangladesh and Indian performers in the ranking. In the last published T20I ranking by International Cricket Council (!CC), Rubel Hossain and M

thumb

Bangladesh play fearless cricket now: Rohit Sharma

An experienced Dinesh Karthik turned the odds for India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy, leaving the bizarre end for Bangladesh with one more loss in the final of a tournament.B

thumb

We will take the experience forward and make it count: Mushfiqur

Bangladesh wicket keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim believes Bangladesh have started to adapt themselves in the T20 format and the performance in the Nidahas Trophy is the proof of it

thumb

Karthik wins thriller for India, Bangladesh lost another final

Saleque SufiHero –Nidahas Tri Nation T20 Trophy Final Match Played at Premadasa Stadium, ColomboBrief Score Card: India 168/6 ( RG Sharma 56 , KD Karthik 29 , MK Pandey 28 , KL Rah

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.