Nidahas Trophy 2018 News
Karthik discloses his secret plan about 8-ball knock in Nidahas Trophy final
Nidahas Trophy 2018 - another tournament of failure in the history of Bangladesh cricket. Despite winning two matches against them on Sri Lankan soil to reach the final, they lost
Nidahas Trophy profited Rs 94 crore for SLC
The Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) earned Rs 94 crore in profit from the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy, confirmed the board president, Mr. Thilanga Sumathipala in the annual po
'They said we never saw such kind of cutters'
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Nazmul Hasan Papon made his presence in the opening ceremony of the Late President Zillur Rahman first division league in Kishorgonj. World num
If I could have bowled better then 16 cr people could have smiled: Soumya
The final of the Nidahas Trophy has been done and dusted few days ago but Soumya Sarkar who bowled the last over of the match still couldn't overcome the heartbreak yet.After Rubel
'It's a different thing to see Fizz in nets and face him in the match'
Until the 18th over of the final against Bangladesh, rookie India allrounder Vijay Shankar had an excellent outing in his maiden T20I series. But his maiden chance to prove his wor
I just wanted to hit every ball for a boundary: Dinesh Karthik
The difference was just of eight balls between Bangladesh and India – the span of deliveries Dinesh Karthik played and turned the game on for his team in the final of the Nidahas T
Betters betting in Nidahas Trophy arrested in Hyderabad
Four persons allegedly involved in organized cricket betting, including the Nidahas Trophy 2018 – the T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka, have been arrested in Hyderabad, police said on
Brett Lee charmed by Rubel's bowling in Nidahas Trophy
Once the most fearsome pace star of Australia, Brett Lee looked upon Rubel Hossain in the Nidahas Trophy with appreciations; literally he was amused watching Rubel’s bowling all al
Sabbir, Mustafiz, Rubel improve positions in T20I ranking
Nidahas Trophy success uplifted both Bangladesh and Indian performers in the ranking. In the last published T20I ranking by International Cricket Council (!CC), Rubel Hossain and M
Bangladesh play fearless cricket now: Rohit Sharma
An experienced Dinesh Karthik turned the odds for India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy, leaving the bizarre end for Bangladesh with one more loss in the final of a tournament.B
We will take the experience forward and make it count: Mushfiqur
Bangladesh wicket keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim believes Bangladesh have started to adapt themselves in the T20 format and the performance in the Nidahas Trophy is the proof of it
Karthik wins thriller for India, Bangladesh lost another final
Saleque SufiHero –Nidahas Tri Nation T20 Trophy Final Match Played at Premadasa Stadium, ColomboBrief Score Card: India 168/6 ( RG Sharma 56 , KD Karthik 29 , MK Pandey 28 , KL Rah