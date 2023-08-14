
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Neymar News
thumb

Saifuddin, Abhishek, Ashiqur coming back to country after taking injections in Aspetar

Bangladesh national teamall-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been struggling with injuries for a longtime. The same is the case with young all-rounder Avishek Das and pacerAshiqur Za

thumb

Saifuddin to take treatment at Aspetar Hospital where Neymar being treated previously

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) is sending Mohammad Saifuddin abroad for treatment to determine theinjury's most recent status. Next week, the medium-pace bowling all-rounderwill

thumb

BCB president supports Brazil, watches every match till now in FIFA World Cup

The whole world is suffering fromfootball fever due to FIFA World Cup. As usual, there is excitement inBangladesh too. Even, football is now a topic of discussion in the country'sc

thumb

Neymar gifts autographed jersey to Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal

There is nothing new to cricketers'love for football. Even before bat-ball practice, the cricketers warm up byplaying football. Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is also a big fan

thumb

Kohli only cricketer in Forbes' Top 100 Highest Paid Athletes

Indian national cricket team captain Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in Forbes' Top 100 Highest Paid Athletes. Kohli has been on the Forbes list for the last two years. However,

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.