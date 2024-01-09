
Newlands News
thumb

Newlands pitch rated 'unsatisfactory' by ICC, receives 1 demerit point

The ICC has rated the pitch as'unsatisfactory' in the shortest Test match in history, which ended in CapeTown over a day and a half. India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in tha

thumb

SA20 2024 final to be played in Newlands in Cape Town on February 10

The final of the second edition of the SA20 will be played at Newlands in Cape Town on February 10, 2024, the league announced.Picturesque Newlands will be the stage where the SA20

