Sophie Devine ruled out of fifth T20I against England
New Zealand's captain, SophieDevine, will not be able to play in the fifth and final T20I against Englandbecause she hurt her quad while batting in the fourth T20I on Wednesday.An
Pakistan women team creates history wins first-ever series against New Zealand
Pakistan broke a drought of more than five years and wrote a piece of history of their own with an impressive 10-run win over New Zealand in the second T20I of their series in Dune
New Zealand announce squad for Women's T20 World Cup
New Zealand has recalled wicketkeeper-batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout to their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.Wicketkeeper-batter Bernadine B
Dean Brownlie appointed as New Zealand women's batting coach
Former New Zealand batsman Dean Brownlie has been appointed as the new batting coach for the New Zealand women's team alongside Craig Howard, who joined the team as spin bowling co
NZ make light work of Bangladesh's total in curtailed match
Hosts New Zealand have bagged their first win of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup beating Bangladesh with ease in rain-affected match at University Oval, Dunedin.Having lost
Tigresses to make ODI World Cup debut against SA
The ICC has revealed full fixtures of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, with 31 matches to be played in a space of one month.Hosts New Zealand will face West Indie
New Zealand-Australia Auckland fixture shifted
Level 3 lockdown in Auckland has forced New Zealand Cricket to shift matches of Australia men's and England women's to Wellington.All the remaining matches of the two series will b
New Zealand announce revised Bangladesh series schedule
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has rescheduled the fixtures for men's series against Bangladesh and women's series against Australia.Bangladesh's schedule in New Zealand has been pushed
Kerr, New Zealand women set up records
Amelia Kerr's double century and five-wicket haul have helped New Zealand seal another victory by over 300 runs in the third ODI against Ireland women at Castle Avenue, Dublin. The