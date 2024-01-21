New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 News
Pakistan avoid whitewash winning last T20I against New Zealand
In the last match of thefive-match T20I series, Pakistan have finally won against New Zealand. Battingfirst, Pakistan collected 134 runs. Then they bowled out New Zealand for just9
Mitchell rested for fifth Pakistan T20I, Ravindra included in squad
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hasbeen rested for the final match of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan.Rachin Ravindra has been called into the team. After winning the firs
Pakistan lose straight four matches against New Zealand
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7wickets in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis, who hadalready secured the series by winning the first three matches, took a 4-0
Abbas Afridi to miss the third T20I against New Zealand
The misery in Pakistan's cricketis not ending. Despite making so many changes after the failure of the WorldCup, the team has not yet seen any victory in the Australia - New Zealan
Kane Williamson ruled out of Pakistan series
New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonhas been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Pakistan. Theteam management aims to get Williamson fit before the Test series aga
Will Young included in New Zealand's squad in place of injured Josh Clarkson
Josh Clarkson was supposed tojoin the New Zealand squad ahead of the third T20I against Pakistan. But that'snot happening anymore because of a shoulder injury. Will Young joins the
New Zealand register comprehensive win over Pakistan in first T20I
brilliant 61 runs and a match-winning spell from Tim Southee (4-25) helpedNew Zealand beat a strong Pakistan team.Earlier, Pakistan's newly appointed captain, Shaheen Afridi, won t
He is our best batter: Shaheen Shah Afridi backs Babar Azam
Pakistan star batter Babar Azamhas been out of form for quite some time. After the failure of the World Cup,he also gave up the captaincy of Pakistan. Pakistan team will start its
Andre Adams named New Zealand's bowling coach for Pakistan series
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) hasappointed former all-rounder Andre Adams as bowling coach for the home seriesagainst Pakistan. A few days later, the Kiwis will enter the field in afiv
Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain
Mohammad Rizwan is one ofPakistan's most consistent batters. He has been performing well for a longtime. Pakistan appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the T20I team after BabarAza
New Zealand name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is
New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonwas not in the series against Bangladesh. He returned to the team for the T20I series against Pakistan. Also, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and De
Pakistan announce T20 squad for New Zealand series
Pakistan have announced a17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand startingfrom January 12 in Auckland. After the Test series againstAustralia, Pa