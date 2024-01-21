
New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 News
thumb

Pakistan avoid whitewash winning last T20I against New Zealand

In the last match of thefive-match T20I series, Pakistan have finally won against New Zealand. Battingfirst, Pakistan collected 134 runs. Then they bowled out New Zealand for just9

thumb

Mitchell rested for fifth Pakistan T20I, Ravindra included in squad

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hasbeen rested for the final match of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan.Rachin Ravindra has been called into the team. After winning the firs

thumb

Pakistan lose straight four matches against New Zealand

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 7wickets in the fourth match of the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis, who hadalready secured the series by winning the first three matches, took a 4-0

thumb

Abbas Afridi to miss the third T20I against New Zealand

The misery in Pakistan's cricketis not ending. Despite making so many changes after the failure of the WorldCup, the team has not yet seen any victory in the Australia - New Zealan

thumb

Kane Williamson ruled out of Pakistan series

New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonhas been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Pakistan. Theteam management aims to get Williamson fit before the Test series aga

thumb

Will Young included in New Zealand's squad in place of injured Josh Clarkson

Josh Clarkson was supposed tojoin the New Zealand squad ahead of the third T20I against Pakistan. But that'snot happening anymore because of a shoulder injury. Will Young joins the

thumb

New Zealand register comprehensive win over Pakistan in first T20I

brilliant 61 runs and a match-winning spell from Tim Southee (4-25) helpedNew Zealand beat a strong Pakistan team.Earlier, Pakistan's newly appointed captain, Shaheen Afridi, won t

thumb

He is our best batter: Shaheen Shah Afridi backs Babar Azam

Pakistan star batter Babar Azamhas been out of form for quite some time. After the failure of the World Cup,he also gave up the captaincy of Pakistan. Pakistan team will start its

thumb

Andre Adams named New Zealand's bowling coach for Pakistan series

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) hasappointed former all-rounder Andre Adams as bowling coach for the home seriesagainst Pakistan. A few days later, the Kiwis will enter the field in afiv

thumb

Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

Mohammad Rizwan is one ofPakistan's most consistent batters. He has been performing well for a longtime. Pakistan appointed Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead the T20I team after BabarAza

thumb

New Zealand name full-strength squad for Pakistan T20Is

New Zealand captain Kane Williamsonwas not in the series against Bangladesh. He returned to the team for the T20I series against Pakistan. Also, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and De

thumb

Pakistan announce T20 squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan have announced a17-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand startingfrom January 12 in Auckland. After the Test series againstAustralia, Pa

