New Zealand vs Netherlands News
Santner's fifer rattles down Netherlands as New Zealand win back to back matches
New Zealand continued their domination in World Cup with another comprehensive victory against Netherlands on Monday (9th October) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Live: Netherlands ask New Zealand to bat first
Netherlands have won the toss andopted to bowl first against New Zealand on Monday (October 9) at Rajiv GandhiInternational Stadium in Hyderabad.New Zealand will be without KaneWil
Not taking any team lightly: Phillips ahead of Netherlands game
Netherlands gave Pakistan arespectable battle, and at the end of the first powerplay, Pakistan was in aprecarious position with a score of 38 for 3. Glenn Phillips, the batter forN
Kane Williamson still not fully fit, will miss second match against Netherlands
New Zealand captain KaneWilliamson is fighting to get back to full fitness in time for New Zealand'smatch against Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup, but he will not be able topl