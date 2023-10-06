New Zealand vs England News
Rachin Ravindra reminds me of a young Yuvraj Singh: Anil Kumble
Former India's leg-spinner Anil Kumble was impressed with the way New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra went about his business during the game against the England cricket team in the ICC
Ravindra Shatters Records: New Zealand's Youngest & Fastest ODI World Cup Centurion!
Rachin Ravindra, the emerging kiwi star, made a grand entrance on the global cricket scene by crafting a splendid century in his debut match at the ICC Men's World Cu
Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener against England
New Zealand captain KaneWilliamson will miss the 2023 ODI World Cup’s opening game against England sincehe is still recovering from knee surgery.Williamson will bat only intoday's