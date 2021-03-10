
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • New Zealand vs Australia 2021
New Zealand vs Australia 2021 News
thumb

Bangladesh move to No.7 in T20I rankings

Bangladesh have moved one place up to number seven in the ICC T20I rankings following the series between West Indies and Sri Lanka.Reigning T20 World Cup champions West Indies, Sri

thumb

Guptill heroics seal series for New Zealand

New Zealand have comfortably won the deciding fifth T20I to take series 3-2 against Australia at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.[caption id="attachment_160613" align="aligncenter" wid

thumb

Australia level series, set for decider vs NZ

Coming from 0-2, Australia have taken the five-match series to 2-2 against New Zealand after a 50-run win in a low-scoring fourth T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington.[caption id="a

thumb

Agar's record 6-for fires Australia back to winning ways

Australia have bounced back against New Zealand to pull off 64-run victory in the third T20I at Westpac Stadium, Wellington. The hosts are still leading the series 2-1.Left-arm spi

thumb

New Zealand-Australia Auckland fixture shifted

Level 3 lockdown in Auckland has forced New Zealand Cricket to shift matches of Australia men's and England women's to Wellington.All the remaining matches of the two series will b

thumb

Kiwis beat Aussies in a match of raining sixes

Defending 15 runs in the last over, James Neesham took two wickets and enforced four dot balls as New Zealand beat Australia by 4 runs in the second T20I in Dunedin to take 2-0 lea

thumb

Conway, bowlers set up 1-0 lead for Kiwis

All-round New Zealand have taken upper-hands in the first of five T20Is against Australia with a 53-run victory at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.[caption id="attachment_160061" align="

thumb

Williamson admits IPL-Test clash 'not preferred thing'

New Zealand all-format captain Kane Williamson has admitted missing Test series in England for IPL is not what he would have preferred.The 14th edition of IPL will start in April w

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.