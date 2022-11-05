
New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 News
thumb

Bangladesh believe they can beat Pakistan

Bangladesh will face Pakistan intheir last match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tomorrow in Adelaide. This is avery important match for both teams to keep their semifinal hope aliv

thumb

Can Bangladesh find the stability to win match against Netherlands?

Bangladesh cricket have been in aterrible situation for a long time due to a drought of success in T20Is and attemptsare being made to revive it with the World Cup. And to make tha

thumb

Shakib topples Nabi to regain top spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

Bangladesh star all-rounder andcaptain Shakib Al Hasan has received great news before the start of theirmission in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Shakib lost the top spot in theal

thumb

Litton fit to play the first match of T20 World Cup

In the last match of thetri-series on New Zealand soil, Bangladesh star batsman Litton Das hit abrilliant fifty with the bat against Pakistan. However, in that match, therewas also

thumb

Don't talk about my personal life: Sabbir replies to his criticism on TikTok

Sabbir Rahman has lost his placein the Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad recently because of poor form. But he isbeing criticized for other reasons than not getting a place.Recently,

thumb

Soumya, Shoriful added to Bangladesh's WC squad in place of Sabbir, Saifuddin

Bangladesh have made two changesto their squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news on Friday (October 14).Top-order bats

thumb

Southee becomes joint highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Last year, Shakib Al Hasansurpassed Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Internationals. From then on he alone was at the top. But this time, NewZealand's star p

thumb

Nawaz, Iftikhar's quick fire innings helps Pakistan to win tri-series final

Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed’stwo quick fire innings gives Pakistan the victory in the Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Seriesfinal beating New Zealand by 5 wickets on Friday (October 14)

thumb

We're very clear about the combinations we go with against different teams: Sriram

In the last match of the ongoingtri-series, Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets. With this defeat, the Tigerslost all 4 matches of the series.This tri-series was the bigprepar

thumb

Sriram likes Soumya's intent, hints at changes to T20 World Cup squad

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkaris not in the main squad of the upcoming T20 World Cup, he is in the standbylist. However, he has played 2 matches in the ongoing Bangla Wash T20I Tr

thumb

We have improved a lot through the tournament: Shakib

Bangladesh lost their last matchin the Bangla Wash tri-series also. Despite losing four matches in thetournament, captain Shakib Al Hasan says he has got some positive aspects from

thumb

Shakib, Litton's half-centuries go in vain as Pakistan clinch win in dead-rubber

Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das'half-centuries are not enough for Bangladesh as Pakistan beat them by 7 wickets in the lastmatch of the initial stage on Thursday (October 13) in Chr

