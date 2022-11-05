New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 News
Bangladesh believe they can beat Pakistan
Bangladesh will face Pakistan intheir last match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tomorrow in Adelaide. This is avery important match for both teams to keep their semifinal hope aliv
Can Bangladesh find the stability to win match against Netherlands?
Bangladesh cricket have been in aterrible situation for a long time due to a drought of success in T20Is and attemptsare being made to revive it with the World Cup. And to make tha
Shakib topples Nabi to regain top spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Bangladesh star all-rounder andcaptain Shakib Al Hasan has received great news before the start of theirmission in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Shakib lost the top spot in theal
Litton fit to play the first match of T20 World Cup
In the last match of thetri-series on New Zealand soil, Bangladesh star batsman Litton Das hit abrilliant fifty with the bat against Pakistan. However, in that match, therewas also
Don't talk about my personal life: Sabbir replies to his criticism on TikTok
Sabbir Rahman has lost his placein the Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad recently because of poor form. But he isbeing criticized for other reasons than not getting a place.Recently,
Soumya, Shoriful added to Bangladesh's WC squad in place of Sabbir, Saifuddin
Bangladesh have made two changesto their squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news on Friday (October 14).Top-order bats
Southee becomes joint highest wicket-taker in T20Is
Last year, Shakib Al Hasansurpassed Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Internationals. From then on he alone was at the top. But this time, NewZealand's star p
Nawaz, Iftikhar's quick fire innings helps Pakistan to win tri-series final
Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed’stwo quick fire innings gives Pakistan the victory in the Bangla Wash T20I Tri-Seriesfinal beating New Zealand by 5 wickets on Friday (October 14)
We're very clear about the combinations we go with against different teams: Sriram
In the last match of the ongoingtri-series, Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets. With this defeat, the Tigerslost all 4 matches of the series.This tri-series was the bigprepar
Sriram likes Soumya's intent, hints at changes to T20 World Cup squad
Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkaris not in the main squad of the upcoming T20 World Cup, he is in the standbylist. However, he has played 2 matches in the ongoing Bangla Wash T20I Tr
We have improved a lot through the tournament: Shakib
Bangladesh lost their last matchin the Bangla Wash tri-series also. Despite losing four matches in thetournament, captain Shakib Al Hasan says he has got some positive aspects from
Shakib, Litton's half-centuries go in vain as Pakistan clinch win in dead-rubber
Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das'half-centuries are not enough for Bangladesh as Pakistan beat them by 7 wickets in the lastmatch of the initial stage on Thursday (October 13) in Chr