Netherlands vs Ireland 2021 News
Bowlers, Myburgh set up Netherlands' series win
Netherlands have beaten Ireland by four wickets in the third and final ODI at Utrecht to clinch series 2-1.This is the first time Netherlands have beaten a Full Member team in an O
Pacers lead from the front as Ireland level series 1-1
Ireland have got their second win in ICC ODI Super League as they have beaten Netherlands by 8 wickets in second ODI on Friday at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.Batting fir
Netherlands begin Super League with 1-run win
Netherlands have handed Ireland a 1-run defeat in the first ODI at Utrecht to bag their first Cricket World Cup Super League points.Hosts Netherlands managed 195 all-out in 50 over
Ireland confirm South Africa series in busy summer
South Africa will play a series of more than one match against Ireland for the first time. Another African nation - Zimbabwe - will also tour Ireland this summer.Ireland played Sou