Netherland News
Top-3 surprising wins of 2023 as of July
The year 2023 in cricket seems to be a year of surprises and unexpected victories. As the divide between teams narrows with each passing day, the growth and global appeal of cricke
ENG vs NED: England announce men's ODI squad for Netherlands tour
The England men's selection panel has selected a 14-man squad for the three-game ODI series against the Netherlands, which begins on June 17 in Amstelveen.Lancashire Sear Luke Wood
NED vs WI, 2022 – Nicholas Pooran on his captaincy: I Want To Talk And Walk
Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies' new white ball captain, said he would lead. "Instinctively" before his first assignment in permanent employment. On Tuesday, the ODI series begins
Netherland appoints Ryan Cook as interim head coach
The Netherlands Cricket Board has appointed Ryan Cook as interim head coach of the men's national team, replacing Ryan Campbell.Ryan Cook has been appointed interim head coach of t
Netherland's Ben Cooper retires from international cricket age of 29
Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday after an eight-year career.Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from internati
Afg vs Neth: Nabi excludes himself from the Netherland ODI series
Mohammad Nabi excluded himself from the ODIs against Netherlands to give a younger player a chance.The Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced its squad for the ODI series to be pl