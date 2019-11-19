NCL 2019-20 News
Khulna Division reclaim NCL title
Khulna Division have reclaimed the National Cricket League (NCL) title after they thrashed Dhaka Division in the final round of the 21st edition of the tournament. The champion sid
Pacer Shahadat creates another controversy beating his own teammate
The aggressive mentality of Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain out of the field is nothing new. The paceman had been the headline of the news for a number of negative reasons previo
The story of record-breaker Ruyel Miah of becoming a cricketer
At the age of just 17, Ruyel Miah had a dreamy debut in first class cricket. But last year, the boy could not identify himself in first class cricket. Rain didn’t allow him to bowl
Shamsur scores hundred on bowlers' day
A balanced battle between bat and bowl was witnessed during the first day between Dhaka Metro and Sylhet Division in the National Cricket League (NCL).Sylhet started off well after
37-year old Abdur Razzak hopes to make national team comeback
Veteran Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak has not lost hope of returning to the national team yet. He’s been performing constantly wherever he gets the chance. Razzak thinks if he co
NCL 2019: Sylhet lost to Barisal by an innings and 32 runs
Sylhet Division defeated Barisal Division in the fourth round of the National Cricket League's Tier Two at Cox's Bazar. Sylhet lost the Barisal in an innings. Sylhet won the match
Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak makes history in first-class cricket
Abdur Razzak touched the 500-wicket milestone in January last year as the first ever bowler in Bangladesh. This time he has broken his own record to get himself out of the catch.Ra
India bound players shine on first day in NCL
The fourth round of National Cricket League (NCL) is underway. India bound players Ebadot Hossain and Shadman Islam had a delightful opening day for their respective teams in tier
NCL: Chittagong picked up a big win in just two days
Chittagong division have defeated Sylhet division by a huge margin of 9 wickets playing just 133.2 overs in the whole match in the third round of National Cricket League (NCL).The
Rishad's fifer made the day for Rangpur
Rishad Hossain's 5/50 helped Rangpur Division to bowl Rajshahi Division out for 201 on the first day of the third round of National Cricket League (NCL).It was only a couple of wee
Soumya scores quick fifty in Khulna's easy win
Soumya Sarkar somehow found himself back in touch as he scored a quickfire fifty to seal Khulna Divison's comfortable victory over Rajshahi Division.Soumya Sarkar is passing a hard
Mahmudullah on verge of scoring a hundred, Nayeem dominant with the ball
National team cricketers Mahmudullah and Nayeem Hossain had a delightful day on the third day of the National Cricket League (NCL).Dhaka Metropolis reached 225 with the loss of 6 w