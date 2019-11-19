
NCL 2019-20 News
thumb

Khulna Division reclaim NCL title

Khulna Division have reclaimed the National Cricket League (NCL) title after they thrashed Dhaka Division in the final round of the 21st edition of the tournament. The champion sid

thumb

Pacer Shahadat creates another controversy beating his own teammate

The aggressive mentality of Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain out of the field is nothing new. The paceman had been the headline of the news for a number of negative reasons previo

thumb

The story of record-breaker Ruyel Miah of becoming a cricketer

At the age of just 17, Ruyel Miah had a dreamy debut in first class cricket. But last year, the boy could not identify himself in first class cricket. Rain didn’t allow him to bowl

thumb

Shamsur scores hundred on bowlers' day

A balanced battle between bat and bowl was witnessed during the first day between Dhaka Metro and Sylhet Division in the National Cricket League (NCL).Sylhet started off well after

thumb

37-year old Abdur Razzak hopes to make national team comeback

Veteran Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak has not lost hope of returning to the national team yet. He’s been performing constantly wherever he gets the chance. Razzak thinks if he co

thumb

NCL 2019: Sylhet lost to Barisal by an innings and 32 runs

Sylhet Division defeated Barisal Division in the fourth round of the National Cricket League's Tier Two at Cox's Bazar. Sylhet lost the Barisal in an innings. Sylhet won the match

thumb

Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak makes history in first-class cricket

Abdur Razzak touched the 500-wicket milestone in January last year as the first ever bowler in Bangladesh. This time he has broken his own record to get himself out of the catch.Ra

thumb

India bound players shine on first day in NCL

The fourth round of National Cricket League (NCL) is underway. India bound players Ebadot Hossain and Shadman Islam had a delightful opening day for their respective teams in tier

thumb

NCL: Chittagong picked up a big win in just two days

Chittagong division have defeated Sylhet division by a huge margin of 9 wickets playing just 133.2 overs in the whole match in the third round of National Cricket League (NCL).The

thumb

Rishad's fifer made the day for Rangpur

Rishad Hossain's 5/50 helped Rangpur Division to bowl Rajshahi Division out for 201 on the first day of the third round of National Cricket League (NCL).It was only a couple of wee

thumb

Soumya scores quick fifty in Khulna's easy win

Soumya Sarkar somehow found himself back in touch as he scored a quickfire fifty to seal Khulna Divison's comfortable victory over Rajshahi Division.Soumya Sarkar is passing a hard

thumb

Mahmudullah on verge of scoring a hundred, Nayeem dominant with the ball

National team cricketers Mahmudullah and Nayeem Hossain had a delightful day on the third day of the National Cricket League (NCL).Dhaka Metropolis reached 225 with the loss of 6 w

