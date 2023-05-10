Nazmul Shanto News
The first ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland has been abandoned due to rain
The first ODI between Bangladesh Vs Ireland were called off due to rain. The horror show from the opening battersAfter being put into bat first, Bangladesh had a barren start. The
Litton, Shanto shine to whitewash the world champions
Bangladesh won the 3rd match by 16 runs and did whitewashed the three lions. A dead rubber match for Bangladesh and a match where three lions can salvage their pride back. Banglade
Shanto, Taskin take Bangladesh home after Miraz's match winning spell
Bangladesh held their nerve to win the T20 match by 4 wickets and also the series by 2-0. Chasing a meagre 118, Bangladesh lost their opener earlier at the innings. Curran's new ba