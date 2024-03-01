
Naveed Zadran News
Mark Adair's fierce bowling gives Ireland their first ever test match victory

Ireland thumped Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Friday (1st March) and created history in Abu Dhabi. Mark Adair's fifer in the first innings and 3 fer in the second innings kept Afghan

Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye

